Walmart's new pop-up experience is all about Gen Z
Walmart is rolling out "FYP on Wheels," a traveling pop-up experience designed just for Gen Z.
Starting August 1, 2025, at KCON LA and running through November, themed trucks will hit major US cities—think concerts, marathons, and big pop-culture events—blending shopping with entertainment in a way that feels fresh and interactive.
Each truck focuses on different Gen Z interests
Each truck taps into different Gen Z interests: there's a "K-Pop Era" truck with a personalization studio, "Lo-fi Play" for gaming fans, plus themes like "Rodeo Dream," "Nature Break," and "Group Woosah" for everything from rodeo vibes to outdoor kits and fitness recovery.
With free merch and photo ops along the way, Walmart hopes this approach will help it stay cool—and relevant—while competing with brands like Target.