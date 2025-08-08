Coromandel takes 53% stake in NACL Industries Business Aug 08, 2025

Coromandel International, part of the Murugappa Group, just picked up a 53% stake in NACL Industries. This big move is all about growing their reach in the agri-input sector.

They're also making an open offer to buy up to 26% more from public shareholders, which could give them even more say in how things run.