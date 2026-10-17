Central Bank's Q2 results: Net profit rises 21% to ₹1,469cr

The Central Bank of India also witnessed an improvement in its asset quality during the quarter.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.39% of gross advances from 3.01% a year earlier.

However, provisions for bad loans increased to ₹562.7 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹401.6 crore in the previous quarter, and ₹314.1 crore a year ago period.