Central banks net-sold gold for 1st time in 10 months

Poland led buyers while prices fell

While some countries were letting go of their gold, others kept adding to their stash.

Poland led the buyers with 11 metric tons in March, followed by Uzbekistan (9 metric tons), Kazakhstan (6 metric tons), and China (5 metric tons), with China now on a 17-month gold-buying streak.

Meanwhile, even though central banks were active, global gold prices dropped over 15% since January's peak but are still up for the year.