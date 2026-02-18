Central government employees, pensioners may get 2% DA hike soon
Business
Good news for central government employees and pensioners—a 2% dearness allowance (DA) hike is likely coming before Holi in March 2026, bumping the total DA to 60%.
This move is based on the latest cost of living data and aims to help with rising expenses.
First DA increase since 7th pay commission ended
Over one crore employees and pensioners will benefit, making this the first DA increase since the seventh pay commission ended last December.
With the eighth pay commission's recommendations delayed until at least May 2027, this hike is especially important for anyone planning their finances during this transition.