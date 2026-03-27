ChatGPT ads are already pulling in over $100 million annually

OpenAI is ramping up ad exposure

Right now, 85% of users are part of the ad pilot, but fewer than one in five actually see ads every day.

OpenAI wants to ramp this up and expand into countries like Australia, New Zealand, and Canada soon.

More than 600 advertisers have jumped on board so far , and self-serve ad tools are coming to make it even easier.

Plus, OpenAI just brought in a former Meta exec to lead its global ads team, so expect more moves ahead.