ChatGPT ads are already pulling in over $100 million annually
Business
OpenAI's new ad experiment on ChatGPT has already pulled in over $100 million in annualized revenue, just six weeks after launch.
The ads show up for users on the free and Go plans, and the quick success shows people are definitely paying attention to this new direction.
OpenAI is ramping up ad exposure
Right now, 85% of users are part of the ad pilot, but fewer than one in five actually see ads every day.
OpenAI wants to ramp this up and expand into countries like Australia, New Zealand, and Canada soon.
More than 600 advertisers have jumped on board so far , and self-serve ad tools are coming to make it even easier.
Plus, OpenAI just brought in a former Meta exec to lead its global ads team, so expect more moves ahead.