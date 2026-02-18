ChatGPT now has 100 million weekly users in India: Sam Altman Business Feb 18, 2026

India just became OpenAI's second-largest market, with 100 million people using ChatGPT every week.

CEO Sam Altman disclosed the figure to the Times of India ahead of the India AI Impact Summit, where he was due to appear; reporters noted this implies roughly one out of every eight ChatGPT users worldwide is now from India.