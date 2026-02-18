ChatGPT now has 100 million weekly users in India: Sam Altman
India just became OpenAI's second-largest market, with 100 million people using ChatGPT every week.
CEO Sam Altman disclosed the figure to the Times of India ahead of the India AI Impact Summit, where he was due to appear; reporters noted this implies roughly one out of every eight ChatGPT users worldwide is now from India.
AI market in India
India's AI scene is booming—looking ahead to 2030, the sector is expected to expand significantly.
Over 200,000 startups are using free AI tools for things like rural healthcare and crop disease prediction.
Students in India lead the world in ChatGPT use, especially for coding and data analysis.
OpenAI's plans for India
OpenAI is expanding efforts in India and rolled out budget-friendly pricing—like a ChatGPT Go tier under $5, which even became free for a year.
The company says it'll soon announce new partnerships aimed at expanding access to AI across the country.