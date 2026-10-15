Chief Minister Joseph Vijay launches Tamil Nadu Semiconductor Ecosystem Scheme
Business
Tamil Nadu just rolled out its Semiconductor Ecosystem Scheme, aiming to turn the state into a top spot for making chips and advanced electronics in India.
Launched by Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, the plan is all about drawing in investments with special incentives, and it also offers extra perks for projects supported by national semiconductor programs.
Maduramangalam Semiconductor Park to house chipmaking
A highlight of this scheme is the upcoming Semiconductor and Electronics Park in Maduramangalam, Kancheepuram. This park will cover everything from chip-making to assembly and packaging.
Industries Minister S Keerthana shared that it's expected to boost domestic supply chains, attract investments, and open up high-value job opportunities: great news if you're eyeing a future in tech!