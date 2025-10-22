Next Article
China again becomes Germany's top trading partner in 2025
Business
China has edged out the US to become Germany's top trading partner again in 2025, with trade between the two hitting €163.4 billion—just above the US at €162.8 billion.
This comes after a brief switch in 2024, when the US took the lead.
US tariffs on German goods affect trade
New US tariffs have hit German exports hard, dropping them by 7.4% compared to last year and causing an even steeper fall in August.
Meanwhile, imports from China jumped by over 8%, likely affecting Germany's trade balance with China and the US.
Economists are raising eyebrows about Germany relying more on Chinese goods, especially amid ongoing global trade tensions.