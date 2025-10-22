UPI is India's only payment method that matters

UPI's daily transaction value and volume

UPI daily transaction value jumped 13% from last month, averaging ₹94,000 crore a day.

On Diwali eve alone, people made a staggering 740 million transactions in one day.

By October 20, UPI crossed ₹1 lakh crore in daily value six times—double last month's count—and the total for the month is set to beat all previous records.