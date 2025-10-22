Next Article
UPI is India's only payment method that matters
Business
UPI is breaking records this October, fueled by Diwali shopping and recent GST cuts.
Now handling 85% of India's digital payments, UPI has become the go-to way to pay for just about everything.
UPI's daily transaction value and volume
UPI daily transaction value jumped 13% from last month, averaging ₹94,000 crore a day.
On Diwali eve alone, people made a staggering 740 million transactions in one day.
By October 20, UPI crossed ₹1 lakh crore in daily value six times—double last month's count—and the total for the month is set to beat all previous records.
UPI vs credit card
While credit card use cooled off after September's online sales rush, UPI keeps growing fast.
This shift highlights a growing preference for quick digital payments over cards among Indian consumers.