ET AI Awards 2025: Celebrating India's AI-driven business transformations Business Oct 22, 2025

The Economic Times is rolling out the ET AI Awards 2025 to spotlight Indian businesses making real moves with artificial intelligence.

With 30+ categories, these awards are all about celebrating companies that are actually using AI to drive results—not just talking about it.

The goal? To show how AI is changing the game for India's economy and inspire more businesses to go from testing ideas to making them happen.