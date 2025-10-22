ET AI Awards 2025: Celebrating India's AI-driven business transformations
The Economic Times is rolling out the ET AI Awards 2025 to spotlight Indian businesses making real moves with artificial intelligence.
With 30+ categories, these awards are all about celebrating companies that are actually using AI to drive results—not just talking about it.
The goal? To show how AI is changing the game for India's economy and inspire more businesses to go from testing ideas to making them happen.
Nominations open for AI Awards 2025
Nominations are now open, inviting companies from sectors like banking, supply chain, healthcare, and telecom to show off their best AI-driven work.
Whether it's smarter customer service in finance or breakthroughs in healthcare diagnostics, these awards aim to highlight how Indian companies are using tech in creative ways—and encourage even more innovation across the board.