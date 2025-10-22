Airbus's new assembly line in China boosts production capacity
Airbus just launched its second A320neo assembly line in Tianjin, China—its 10th worldwide.
The site, set to be fully operational by early 2026, will help Airbus ramp up production to 75 jets a month by 2027.
With this move, Tianjin joins the ranks of major Airbus hubs in France, Germany, and the US.
Strategic move amid US-China trade tensions
This expansion isn't just about building more planes—it's a smart play as US-China trade tensions keep heating up.
Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury recently met with China's Commerce Minister, who raised concerns about challenges like global trade barriers and protectionism.
By doubling down in China, Airbus is showing it's serious about staying ahead of rivals like Boeing and China's own COMAC C919.
Strengthening presence in Asia
The new Tianjin line gives Airbus more flexibility and a stronger foothold in one of aviation's fastest-growing markets.
The A320 family is already a huge part of Airbus's success.