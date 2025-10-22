Next Article
AI startups snag half of all venture funding
Business
AI startups are making history this year, grabbing 51% of all venture capital funding so far—marking the first time they've crossed the halfway mark, according to a new CB Insights report.
If you're keeping an eye on tech trends, it's clear: this signals a historic shift in investor focus toward the sector.
US dominates global AI investment scene
The US is running the show in AI investment, pulling in 85% of global funding and landing over half of all deals.
Big money is flowing into companies working on humanoid robots, especially for industry and healthcare, with two new "unicorns" (startups valued at $1 billion+) popping up just this quarter.
Even though there have been fewer deals overall—the lowest since late 2016—venture funding still reached $310 billion by Q3 2025.