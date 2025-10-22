AI startups snag half of all venture funding

US dominates global AI investment scene

The US is running the show in AI investment, pulling in 85% of global funding and landing over half of all deals.

Big money is flowing into companies working on humanoid robots, especially for industry and healthcare, with two new "unicorns" (startups valued at $1 billion+) popping up just this quarter.

Even though there have been fewer deals overall—the lowest since late 2016—venture funding still reached $310 billion by Q3 2025.