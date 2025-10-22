Cyberattack on JLR cost UK economy $2.55B

Attack disrupted JLR's manufacturing and supply chain

The attack mainly disrupted JLR's manufacturing and supply chain, with losses stacking up to about £50 million each week.

To help out, the UK government stepped in with a £1.5 billion loan guarantee so JLR and its suppliers could stay afloat.

Operations finally restarted earlier this month, but this incident is a big reminder of how real cybersecurity risks are for businesses today—especially after similar attacks on other big names like Marks & Spencer this year.