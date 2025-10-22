Cyberattack on JLR cost UK economy $2.55B
A major cyberattack hit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) last August, costing the UK economy around £1.9 billion ($2.55 billion) and forcing JLR to pause operations for almost six weeks.
Over 5,000 organizations felt the impact, making it the most economically damaging cyber event to hit the UK.
Attack disrupted JLR's manufacturing and supply chain
The attack mainly disrupted JLR's manufacturing and supply chain, with losses stacking up to about £50 million each week.
To help out, the UK government stepped in with a £1.5 billion loan guarantee so JLR and its suppliers could stay afloat.
Operations finally restarted earlier this month, but this incident is a big reminder of how real cybersecurity risks are for businesses today—especially after similar attacks on other big names like Marks & Spencer this year.