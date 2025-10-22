Next Article
India's luxury market to hit $12.1B by end of 2025
Business
India's luxury scene is set for a big jump, with the market expected to grow 10% by the end of 2025 and hit $12.1 billion, says Euromonitor International.
This surge is fueled by a rising number of wealthy individuals and puts India alongside South Africa and the UAE as global leaders in luxury growth.
Luxury's new focus: Experiences over products
Luxury isn't just about fancy products anymore—think premium cars, cool hotels, and unique travel experiences.
With more young people living in cities and craving memorable moments, brands are turning their stores into interactive hangouts to keep shoppers engaged and loyal.
Even with all this change, most luxury buys (about 81%) still happen in physical stores.