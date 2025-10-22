Meesho plans $800 million IPO in December
Meesho, the Bengaluru-based e-commerce platform, is gearing up for an IPO expected in 2026 to raise around ₹5,800-₹6,600 crore ($700-800 million).
The company will issue new shares worth ₹4,250 crore and plans to invest in cloud tech, AI upgrades, and marketing.
Early investors like Elevation Capital and Peak XV Partners are set for a partial exit during the listing.
Legal battles and their potential impact on Meesho's IPO
Started in 2015, Meesho (which later attracted investment from SoftBank) connects over half a million sellers with nearly 200 million users—mostly in smaller Indian towns.
In FY25 alone, it handled 1.59 billion orders.
While it's growing fast and making waves outside big cities, Meesho is also juggling legal disputes totaling more than ₹710 crore—including a high-profile spat with Amazon Web Services—which could shape how investors view its IPO.