Meesho plans $800 million IPO in December

Legal battles and their potential impact on Meesho's IPO

Started in 2015, Meesho (which later attracted investment from SoftBank) connects over half a million sellers with nearly 200 million users—mostly in smaller Indian towns.

In FY25 alone, it handled 1.59 billion orders.

While it's growing fast and making waves outside big cities, Meesho is also juggling legal disputes totaling more than ₹710 crore—including a high-profile spat with Amazon Web Services—which could shape how investors view its IPO.