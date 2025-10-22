LOADING...
Walmart halts H-1B hiring amid Trump's $100,000 visa fee hike
By Mudit Dube
Oct 22, 2025
11:28 am
Walmart, the world's largest retailer, has paused job offers for candidates requiring H-1B visas. The move comes in response to an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump last month. The order imposes a hefty $100,000 fee on new H-1B applications as part of efforts to reform the visa program and prevent its overuse.

Walmart's stance on H-1B hiring

Walmart, which has been a major user of H-1B visas among retail chains with an estimated 2,390 visa holders, said it remains "committed to hiring and investing in the best talent to serve our customers." However, the company also said it is being cautious about its approach toward H-1B hiring. The current guideline mainly affects Walmart's corporate employees.

Lawsuit against Trump administration's visa changes

The Trump administration's order only applies to new visa requests and promises to block entry unless a fee is paid. It has drawn criticism from business groups, including the US Chamber of Commerce, which has sued the Trump administration over the changes. The group argued that if enforced, the fee would hurt American businesses by forcing them to raise labor costs or hire fewer skilled workers.

White House defends visa fee

In response to the lawsuit, the White House defended the fee as lawful and a "necessary, initial, incremental step toward necessary reforms" to the program. The order has affected various industries employing thousands of such visa holders. Although Walmart is a significant employer of H-1B visa holders, it is far smaller in scale compared with tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta, which rely more heavily on this workforce.