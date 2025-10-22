Walmart halts H-1B hiring amid Trump's $100,000 visa fee hike

Walmart , the world's largest retailer, has paused job offers for candidates requiring H-1B visas . The move comes in response to an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump last month. The order imposes a hefty $100,000 fee on new H-1B applications as part of efforts to reform the visa program and prevent its overuse.

Corporate stance Walmart's stance on H-1B hiring Walmart, which has been a major user of H-1B visas among retail chains with an estimated 2,390 visa holders, said it remains "committed to hiring and investing in the best talent to serve our customers." However, the company also said it is being cautious about its approach toward H-1B hiring. The current guideline mainly affects Walmart's corporate employees.

Visa implications Lawsuit against Trump administration's visa changes The Trump administration's order only applies to new visa requests and promises to block entry unless a fee is paid. It has drawn criticism from business groups, including the US Chamber of Commerce, which has sued the Trump administration over the changes. The group argued that if enforced, the fee would hurt American businesses by forcing them to raise labor costs or hire fewer skilled workers.