Sensex gains 4,159 points in October
In October 2024, the Sensex surged by 4,159 points (up 5%), closing near a record 84,426.
This big move comes after foreign institutional investors (FIIs) switched from selling to buying, pouring over ₹7,300 crore into Indian stocks.
The Nifty closed at 25,869, just shy of its all-time high.
Analysts expect company profits to grow faster next year
The rebound signals fresh confidence in the market—investors are feeling positive about future earnings and strong festival spending.
Analysts expect company profits to grow faster next year (from 5% in FY25 to around 8-10% in FY26).
Even during the special Muhurat trading on October 21 for Samvat 2082, top stocks like Bajaj Finserv and Infosys helped keep the momentum going.
If companies keep delivering on profits, experts see more room
FIIs are back thanks to upbeat earnings forecasts and solid demand at home.
Extra boosts came from government stimulus and hopes for better US-India trade ties.
If companies keep delivering on profits, experts see more room for gains ahead—with Nifty's support zone between 25,800 and 25,400.