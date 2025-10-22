Sensex gains 4,159 points in October

Analysts expect company profits to grow faster next year

The rebound signals fresh confidence in the market—investors are feeling positive about future earnings and strong festival spending.

Analysts expect company profits to grow faster next year (from 5% in FY25 to around 8-10% in FY26).

Even during the special Muhurat trading on October 21 for Samvat 2082, top stocks like Bajaj Finserv and Infosys helped keep the momentum going.