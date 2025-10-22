This Diwali, AI is helping brands light up their ads

How AI is being used in ad campaigns

Kainaz Karmakar from Ogilvy India feels AI is a real time-saver and helps cut costs without dulling creative ideas.

Ashish Khazanchi at Enormous thinks the buzz around AI may be overblown, since it hasn't really boosted profits yet—but he admits it's handy for quickly weeding out weaker concepts.

Santosh Padhi and Rajdeepak Das add that AI makes pre-production smoother and lets brands scale up personalized content like never before.