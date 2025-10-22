This Diwali, AI is helping brands light up their ads
This Diwali, Indian brands are leaning into artificial intelligence (AI) to make their ad campaigns pop.
AI is helping teams create eye-catching images fast and tailor content for different audiences, making festive promotions feel more personal.
Still, some in the industry wonder if tech might end up sidelining good old human creativity.
How AI is being used in ad campaigns
Kainaz Karmakar from Ogilvy India feels AI is a real time-saver and helps cut costs without dulling creative ideas.
Ashish Khazanchi at Enormous thinks the buzz around AI may be overblown, since it hasn't really boosted profits yet—but he admits it's handy for quickly weeding out weaker concepts.
Santosh Padhi and Rajdeepak Das add that AI makes pre-production smoother and lets brands scale up personalized content like never before.