Amazon's warehouse robot workforce to outnumber human workers
Business
Amazon is speeding up automation in its US warehouses, aiming for 75% automation by 2033.
This shift means the company might avoid hiring about 160,000 new workers by 2027, saving an estimated $12.6 billion on labor between 2025 and 2027.
Amazon says it's still hiring, especially for tech roles like robot maintenance.
Critics' concerns over job losses
Critics worry that while Amazon creates some new tech jobs, these may not cover the number of warehouse jobs lost to automation.
Right now, over 7.5 lakh robots are already at work in Amazon warehouses worldwide.
One standout is the "Vulcan" robotic arm, which uses touch sensors to handle tasks much like a human hand—making warehouse work faster and more precise.