Gold, silver prices see steepest decline in years: Here's why

Gold and silver prices have witnessed their biggest daily drops in years, ending a stunning rally in precious metals. Spot gold fell as much as 6.3% to just under $4,100 per troy ounce while silver fell more than 8% in its worst day since 2021. The fall is attributed to easing trade tensions between the US and China, a stronger US dollar , and technical indicators showing overbought conditions.

Market insights Is this the start of a correction? Trade Nation senior market analyst David Morrison noted that gold had several attempts to push above $4,400 since last Thursday but faced resistance each time. He questioned if this decline is the start of a much-needed correction after an incredible year-to-date rally. Morrison said the first major test to the downside comes around $4,000 but buyers could return around $4,200.

Investor sentiment Investors bought the dip last Friday Despite the recent market fluctuations, investors remain optimistic about gold. Last Friday, when gold briefly fell more than 1.5%, investors bought the dip. This was a rare pullback during its recent surge as precious metals and equities hit all-time highs in October. Sevens Report Research founder Tom Essaye told Yahoo Finance that "this is just a bump in the road," citing elevated inflation and low real interest rates as factors still favoring gold prices.