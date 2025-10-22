OpenAI's ChatGPT Atlas browser is now available for macOS
OpenAI just dropped ChatGPT Atlas for macOS—a fresh browser that puts ChatGPT right into every webpage.
Built on Chromium, Atlas offers an AI sidebar to quickly summarize content.
This new browser integrates ChatGPT directly, allowing AI to interact with web pages.
AI remembers your browsing context
Atlas introduces "browser memories," so the AI remembers your browsing context to give better suggestions—all private and under your control.
There's also "agent mode," which lets ChatGPT handle multi-step tasks like research or shopping for you.
These advanced features are rolling out first to paid users.
Atlas threatens to upend the web browsing experience
Atlas is making waves: after its launch, Alphabet (Google's parent company) reportedly lost $150 billion in market value as investors worry about Google's search ad business facing new AI rivals.
With 800 million weekly ChatGPT users, Atlas is now a real challenger to Google Chrome and its Gemini AI.