Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's compensation jumps 22% to $96.5M

Microsoft 's Chief Executive Officer, Satya Nadella , has received a whopping 22% raise in his total pay for 2025. His new compensation package is worth $96.5 million, up from last year's $79.1 million. The increase comes as a result of Microsoft's successful investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technology, which have significantly boosted the company's stock value by 23%.

Executive raises Other top executives also receive pay hikes Along with Nadella, other top executives at Microsoft have also witnessed huge pay hikes. Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood's total compensation has gone up to $29.5 million, while Judson Althoff, who was recently promoted to lead Microsoft's commercial business, now receives a package of $28.2 million. These increases are in line with the company's overall growth and success in the tech industry.

Board statement Microsoft's board highlights AI leadership in pay hike announcement The compensation committee of Microsoft's board emphasized the company's position as an artificial intelligence leader while announcing the pay hikes. "The results demonstrate that Satya Nadella and his leadership team have positioned Microsoft as a clear artificial intelligence leader for this generational technology shift," they said in a note to shareholders, which was included in a regulatory filing released on Tuesday.