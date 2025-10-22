Zuckerberg ordered to testify over social media harms on minors
What's the story
Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms, has been ordered by a Los Angeles judge to testify in the first trial examining the negative effects of social media on minors. The ruling also includes Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap, and Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram. The trial is set for January 2026 and is part of a larger wave of lawsuits against social media companies. These lawsuits accuse them of intentionally designing platforms with addictive features that harm young users.
Testimony significance
Judge says CEO testimony 'uniquely relevant'
Judge Carolyn Kuhl stressed the importance of the CEOs' testimonies in this case. She said, "The testimony of a CEO is uniquely relevant, as that officer's knowledge of harms, and failure to take available steps to avoid such harms could establish negligence or ratification of negligent conduct." This decision comes after a hearing where lawyers had argued against having these top executives testify.
Lawsuit details
Lawsuits against social media companies
The upcoming trial is one of many lawsuits against social media technology companies. These lawsuits allege that these firms have intentionally created platforms and features that harm young users and hurt their mental health. Earlier this month, New York City sued several companies, claiming they developed addictive platforms contributing to children's mental health issues.
Legal challenges
Meta and Snap challenge decision
Meta has filed a motion to prevent Zuckerberg and Mosseri from testifying. The company wants plaintiffs to use previous trial testimony instead. It argues that forcing both CEOs to attend more in-person trials would disrupt business operations and set a precedent for their appearance at other related trials. Snap also challenged the decision, claiming requiring Spiegel to testify would be an "abuse of discretion."