Zuckerberg ordered to testify over social media harms on minors

Mark Zuckerberg , the CEO of Meta Platforms, has been ordered by a Los Angeles judge to testify in the first trial examining the negative effects of social media on minors. The ruling also includes Evan Spiegel , CEO of Snap, and Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram . The trial is set for January 2026 and is part of a larger wave of lawsuits against social media companies. These lawsuits accuse them of intentionally designing platforms with addictive features that harm young users.

Testimony significance Judge says CEO testimony 'uniquely relevant' Judge Carolyn Kuhl stressed the importance of the CEOs' testimonies in this case. She said, "The testimony of a CEO is uniquely relevant, as that officer's knowledge of harms, and failure to take available steps to avoid such harms could establish negligence or ratification of negligent conduct." This decision comes after a hearing where lawyers had argued against having these top executives testify.

Lawsuit details Lawsuits against social media companies The upcoming trial is one of many lawsuits against social media technology companies. These lawsuits allege that these firms have intentionally created platforms and features that harm young users and hurt their mental health. Earlier this month, New York City sued several companies, claiming they developed addictive platforms contributing to children's mental health issues.