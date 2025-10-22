India's data centers to multiply 5-9x by 2030

Data use has skyrocketed in recent years

It's not just global names—Reliance, AdaniConnex, Tata, and Airtel are building up too, racing to keep up with India's exploding data use (which has shot up from 8 exabytes in 2017 to a wild 229 exabytes in 2025).

But there's a catch: powering all these centers means their share of India's electricity use could triple by 2030.

So while this growth fuels jobs and the $1 trillion digital economy dream—with AI, gaming, e-commerce and more—the industry will have to find smarter ways to stay green as it scales up.