India's data centers to multiply 5-9x by 2030
India's digital backbone is set for a huge boost—data center capacity is expected to jump 5-9 times by 2030, thanks to over $50 billion in planned investments from global tech giants and Indian conglomerates, including Google, AWS, and Meta.
Big moves include Google's $15 billion Vizag AI hub and AWS expanding its Mumbai cloud.
Meta is also bringing new undersea cables, all helping India handle way more data as everything goes digital.
Data use has skyrocketed in recent years
It's not just global names—Reliance, AdaniConnex, Tata, and Airtel are building up too, racing to keep up with India's exploding data use (which has shot up from 8 exabytes in 2017 to a wild 229 exabytes in 2025).
But there's a catch: powering all these centers means their share of India's electricity use could triple by 2030.
So while this growth fuels jobs and the $1 trillion digital economy dream—with AI, gaming, e-commerce and more—the industry will have to find smarter ways to stay green as it scales up.