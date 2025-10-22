Goldman Sachs sees 30% rise in China's main stock index
Goldman Sachs thinks China's main stock index could jump 30% by the end of 2027, thanks to supportive government policies, rising company profits, and more money flowing in.
The bank says this marks a real shift from just hoping for growth to actually seeing it.
Chinese market expected to outperform US stocks
China's market is catching investors' eyes—Goldman expects it to outperform US stocks over the next year.
With earnings likely growing in the low- to mid-teens and fair valuations, there's room for more upside.
Both local and international Chinese markets are looking strong right now.
Growth drivers and risks identified by Goldman
Growth drivers include government stimulus, profits boosted by AI innovation, and steady investor interest.
Goldman predicts Chinese company earnings will rise about 12% over three years, with share prices getting a further lift.
Still, they warn that economic slowdowns or new tariffs could pose risks along the way.