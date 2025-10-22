Netflix shares plummet 7% as Q3 profit misses expectations

Netflix 's shares fell by nearly 7% in extended trading on Tuesday, following a disappointing third-quarter earnings report. The company attributed the lower-than-expected results to an ongoing dispute with Brazilian tax authorities. Netflix reported a 17% increase in revenue to $11.5 billion for the quarter, matching analyst expectations and marking its best-ever ad sales quarter during this period.

Tax implications Brazilian tax dispute impacts financial results The Brazilian tax dispute stems from a 10% levy on certain payments made by local companies to foreign operations. Netflix had not initially factored this expense into its forecast but later decided to account for it in the third quarter after it became likely that the company would lose a legal battle over the tax assessment. "It's not a tax that's specific to Netflix. It's not even specific to streaming," said Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann during an earnings call.

Financial performance Netflix's 3rd-quarter performance and 4th-quarter expectations For the third quarter, Netflix reported a net income of $2.55 billion or $5.87 per share, up from $2.36 billion or $5.40 per share in the same period last year. The company expects its fourth-quarter revenue to grow by 17% year-over-year as trends such as membership growth, pricing adjustments, and increased ad revenue continue to drive performance.

Revenue outlook Full-year revenue and operating margin forecast adjustments For the full year, Netflix expects $45.1 billion in revenue, a 16% increase from last year and in line with previous growth expectations of 15-16%. However, the company has revised its operating margin forecast for the year to 29%, down from an earlier estimate of 30%. This adjustment is due to the Brazilian tax dispute.