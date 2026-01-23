China aims for slower, steadier growth in 2026
China is dialing back its economic ambitions a bit, setting a 2026 GDP growth target between 4.5% and 5%—a shift from the "about 5%" goal in 2025.
The official number will be revealed at March's big National People's Congress meeting.
Exports are still carrying the load
In fact, net exports contributed a third of economic growth in 2025, which is the highest share since the late '90s.
Policymakers are choosing stability over risky stimulus moves, focusing less on just chasing big numbers.
Why does this matter?
China's new target signals they're prioritizing long-term stability over breakneck expansion.
For anyone watching global trends—or thinking about jobs and tech—it's a sign that even the world's second-biggest economy is adjusting to tougher times and changing what "success" means.