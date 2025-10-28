1,434 individuals made it to the China Rich List in 2024

China minted one new billionaire every day in 2024

By Mudit Dube 03:19 pm Oct 28, 202503:19 pm

China witnessed an unprecedented surge in its ultra-rich population last year, with a new billionaire being minted almost every day. The growth was largely fueled by a bull market in stocks, with leaders of "new economy" companies reaping the biggest rewards. Hurun Research Institute's latest China Rich List shows that 1,434 individuals made it to the list, each boasting a net worth of at least 5 billion yuan ($702 million).