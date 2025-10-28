Next Article
Gold futures fall over 11% due to technical glitch
Business
Gold and silver futures took a sudden dip on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) after a technical glitch delayed trading.
December gold contracts fell nearly 11% from their peak, landing at ₹1,17,778 per 10gm, while silver also slid nearly 3% to ₹1,39,899 per kilogram.
Gold is still up over 50% in 2025
Even with this drop, gold is still up over 50% in 2025.
Ross Maxwell says it's thanks to a weak US dollar and central banks buying more gold, plus global tensions keeping things unpredictable.
Looking ahead, Jateen Trivedi from LKP Securities expects prices to hover between ₹1.18 lakh and ₹1.25 lakh as economic uncertainty continues—so if you're tracking gold for investment or just out of curiosity, it's definitely been an eventful year!