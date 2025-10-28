Gold futures fall over 11% due to technical glitch

Gold is still up over 50% in 2025

Even with this drop, gold is still up over 50% in 2025.

Ross Maxwell says it's thanks to a weak US dollar and central banks buying more gold, plus global tensions keeping things unpredictable.

Looking ahead, Jateen Trivedi from LKP Securities expects prices to hover between ₹1.18 lakh and ₹1.25 lakh as economic uncertainty continues—so if you're tracking gold for investment or just out of curiosity, it's definitely been an eventful year!