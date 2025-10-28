Dream11 expands to 11 countries amid India's real-money gaming ban

Dream11 , India's leading fantasy sports platform, has announced its global expansion into 11 countries. The list includes major markets such as the United States , United Kingdom , Australia, and the United Arab Emirates. This strategic move comes after India's new online gaming law disrupted Dream11's core business model of cash-based contests.

Business transition Shift to advertising model after new online gaming law In August, Harsh Jain, co-founder of Dream Sports (the parent company of Dream11), revealed that 95% of the company's revenues and all its profits came from cash-based contests. However, these are now banned under the new law in India. As a result, Dream11 has shifted to a free-to-play model supported by advertising and sponsorships.

Market penetration Dream11's global expansion Apart from the US, UK, Australia, and UAE, Dream11's global expansion also covers New Zealand, Canada, Malaysia, Nepal, Bangladesh, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. However, it won't be offering real-money games in these markets, according to Moneycontrol. The company recently onboarded brands like Swiggy and Tata Neu as advertisers for its platform which offers formats such as banner ads and sponsored contests.

Platform growth About Dream11 Dream11 has a massive user base with 10 million daily active players and over 250 million total users. The majority of its users are aged between 18-35 years. The company recently launched a new fantasy sports feature called Flex, which lets users create their own leagues and customize rules according to their preferences.