Ratan Tata's ex-aide ousted from board of Tata trusts
Business
Mehli Mistry, once a close confidant of the late Ratan Tata, is leaving the boards of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust after most trustees voted against his return.
These trusts are big players—they own about 51% of Tata Sons, which sits at the heart of the massive Tata Group.
Tatas's ₹25 lakh crore business at stake
This isn't just boardroom drama—the trusts usually make decisions unanimously, so this public disagreement hints at deeper rifts.
With Tata Group's companies worth over ₹25 lakh crore, even government officials are nudging them to sort things out for the sake of economic stability.
How these internal power struggles play out could shape some major business moves in India.