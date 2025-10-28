Global South's AI potential: $10 trillion economic value by 2038
India just pulled in $2.4 billion in AI funding in early 2025, thanks to its huge pool of more than 13 million developers and big government backing like the $1.2 billion IndiaAI Mission.
Google's planning a massive $15 billion AI hub in Visakhapatnam, set to launch between 2026 and 2030.
Global North vs South funding divide
Even with over 23,000 AI startups, the entire Global South only got $12.1 billion in funding over three years—way less than the Global North's $108.3 billion.
Still, nearly 9 out of 10 investors say they'll ramp up investments here soon, hoping these moves will add up to $10.3 trillion in economic value by 2038.
India at the forefront of this new wave
India (alongside Southeast Asia and the Middle East) is leading this new wave because of its skilled tech community and affordable resources.
The report urges investors to work closely with local ecosystems and support sectors like healthcare, agriculture, and education—areas where India is already rolling out programs to boost innovation and create jobs.