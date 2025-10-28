Ratan Tata's confidant Mehli Mistry to exit Tata Trusts: Details

Mistry joined the Sir Dorabji Tata and Sir Ratan Tata trusts in 2022 and also helps guide their education and charity work. Even though he's Cyrus Mistry's cousin (the former chairman ousted from Tata Sons), Mehli supported Ratan during tough family disputes. Outside the Trusts, he heads up businesses like Sterling Motors under the M Pallonji Group.

Tension is rising at the top of India's largest philanthropic group

Mistry's exit points to growing disagreements at the top of India's biggest philanthropic group.

The Trusts usually make major decisions together, so this rare split—especially after another recent boardroom shake-up—shows just how much tension is brewing behind the scenes.

For anyone curious about how big legacy organizations handle change (and drama), this is one to watch.