US-China trade talks advance ahead of Trump-Xi summit

The United States and China are making headway in their trade negotiations ahead of the upcoming Trump-Xi meet in Busan on Thursday. The talks mainly revolve around strategic minerals and agricultural purchases. While a comprehensive agreement is not expected, both countries hope to stabilize markets and minimize further economic fallout. The discussions also include export controls and fentanyl tariffs, which have been points of contention in the past.

Negotiation updates Preliminary consensus reached, says Chinese negotiator Over the weekend, China's chief trade negotiator, Li Chenggang, announced that a "preliminary consensus" has been reached between Washington and Beijing. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also confirmed this progress, saying there is "a very successful framework." President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the talks, saying Chinese officials "want to make a deal and we want to make a deal."

Ongoing challenges Rare-earth minerals and soybean purchases China's dominance in rare-earth minerals, essential for high-tech products like fighter jets and electric vehicles, has been a major sticking point. The country has restricted exports of these elements, affecting US and other foreign companies. Meanwhile, China's suspension of soybean purchases from American farmers this year has further complicated trade relations. However, Bessent hinted at potential relief for American farmers with discussions on "substantial soybean and ag (sic) purchases."