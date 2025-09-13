China probes US chipmakers ahead of trade talks
Just before big trade talks kick off in Madrid (September 14-17, 2024), China has started two investigations into the US semiconductor industry.
This comes after the US put 32 entities, 23 of them in China, on its export control list, making it harder for them to get advanced tech.
China's probes are looking at whether American analog chips are being dumped in their market and if US trade rules unfairly target Chinese chipmakers.
Why semiconductors matter in US-China relations
Semiconductors—basically the brains behind your favorite devices—are now at the heart of a major US-China standoff.
What happens next could shake up global tech supply chains, impact prices, and push companies to rethink where they make their gadgets.
With both countries playing hardball, these talks might shape how future tech reaches everyone around the world.