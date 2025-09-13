China probes US chipmakers ahead of trade talks Business Sep 13, 2025

Just before big trade talks kick off in Madrid (September 14-17, 2024), China has started two investigations into the US semiconductor industry.

This comes after the US put 32 entities, 23 of them in China, on its export control list, making it harder for them to get advanced tech.

China's probes are looking at whether American analog chips are being dumped in their market and if US trade rules unfairly target Chinese chipmakers.