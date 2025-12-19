LOADING...
China's commerce ministry said India's measures give its domestic industries an unfair competitive edge

China takes India to WTO over tech tariffs, solar subsidies

By Mudit Dube
Dec 19, 2025
05:12 pm
China has lodged a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization(WTO) against India. The complaint challenges India's tariffs on information and communications technology (ICT) products and subsidies for photovoltaic manufacturing. China's commerce ministry said these Indian measures give domestic industries an unfair competitive edge while harming Chinese interests, thereby violating WTO rules.

China urges India to correct its trade practices

Along with the complaint, China has also called on India to rectify its trade practices. The Chinese commerce ministry said, "We once again urge India to abide by its relevant commitments at the WTO and immediately correct its erroneous practices." These developments further add to the ongoing trade frictions between India and China at WTO, highlighting a growing rift in their economic relations.

India has eased business visa process for Chinese nationals

Earlier this month, in a major step toward improving ties between the two Asian giants, India has simplified the process of issuing business visas to Chinese professionals, a move that China has welcomed as a "positive" step. However, the latest WTO dispute between China and India could have a major impact on India's "Make in India" initiative, particularly in the electronics and green energy sectors, as China has strong control over supply chains in both industries.