China takes India to WTO over tech tariffs, solar subsidies

Along with the complaint, China has also called on India to rectify its trade practices. The Chinese commerce ministry said, "We once again urge India to abide by its relevant commitments at the WTO and immediately correct its erroneous practices." These developments further add to the ongoing trade frictions between India and China at WTO, highlighting a growing rift in their economic relations.

Policy scrutiny

India has eased business visa process for Chinese nationals

Earlier this month, in a major step toward improving ties between the two Asian giants, India has simplified the process of issuing business visas to Chinese professionals, a move that China has welcomed as a "positive" step. However, the latest WTO dispute between China and India could have a major impact on India's "Make in India" initiative, particularly in the electronics and green energy sectors, as China has strong control over supply chains in both industries.