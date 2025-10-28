Next Article
China takes India's EV subsidies to WTO: What it means
Business
China has officially complained to the World Trade Organization (WTO), saying India's big electric vehicle (EV) subsidy program gives an unfair edge to local brands over imports.
The move comes as India is investing over ₹65,000 crore to boost its EV sector, and China claims this breaks global trade rules about fair treatment for foreign products.
India might argue that its schemes invite foreign automakers to set up production in India.
If both countries can't sort things out in talks within 60 days, the WTO could step in and set up a panel to dig deeper.
Any appeals would go to an interim mechanism, since the WTO's main appeals process has been on pause since 2020.