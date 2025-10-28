Dream11 launches stock broking platform to replace real-money gaming

After seeing a massive 95% drop in revenue earlier this year

Dream Money will compete with big names like Zerodha and Groww, hoping to turn some of its 260 million users into first-time investors.

Even though retail participation in stocks has surged lately, only about 1 in 12 Indians actually invest.

After seeing a massive 95% drop in revenue earlier this year, Dream11 stopped real-money gaming and switched to free-to-play games supported by ads—now they're hoping finance is their next winning move.