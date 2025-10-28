HAL to build passenger jets in India after 37 years
HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) and Russia's United Aircraft Corporation just signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to make the SJ-100 passenger aircraft right here in India.
It's the first time since 1988 that a full-scale passenger plane will be built locally.
HAL now gets to produce these jets for Indian airlines, especially under the government's UDAN scheme to boost regional flights.
SJ-100 jets already in use across the world
The SJ-100 is a twin-engine, narrow-body jet made for short trips—think city-to-city hops.
Over 200 are already flying with more than 16 airlines worldwide.
It is estimated that India will need at least 200 of these jets for better regional connectivity, plus another 350 across the Indian Ocean region in the next decade.
More jobs, self-reliance, and a growing market
This move fits perfectly with India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' push for self-reliance—especially in aviation.
Building these planes locally means more jobs compared to importing aircraft.
It also positions HAL advantageously as regional air travel keeps growing.