UIDAI introduces online Aadhaar updates: What to know

Good news: From November 1, 2025, you can update your Aadhaar details—like name, address, date of birth, or mobile number—completely online. No more trips to enrollment centers! UIDAI is rolling this out to make things faster and safer for everyone.

How it works The new system checks your info against official documents like PAN cards and passports.

Updating personal details online will cost ₹75; biometric changes are ₹125.

Kids aged 5-7 and 15-17 get free biometric updates.

Free updates until mid-2026 You can update your documents online for free until June 14, 2026.

This should save a lot of hassle and make life easier if you need to fix anything on your Aadhaar.