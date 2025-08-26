Next Article
China-US trade talks: Li Chenggang meets US officials this week
Li Chenggang, a senior Chinese trade negotiator, is in Washington this week to meet with US officials after a string of meetings in Geneva, London, and Stockholm since May.
The main topics? China wants the US to relax tech export restrictions and is looking to buy more soybeans.
Li's agenda includes tariff discussions, especially on fentanyl-related products
Li will sit down with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Treasury officials, and even some folks from the American business community.
Expect discussions about tariffs—including those on fentanyl-related products.
Both sides are continuing negotiations amid ongoing trade tensions.