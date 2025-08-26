ED arrests businessman who evaded probe for 2 months

Thepade in ED custody for 5 days

Thepade is facing serious charges of bank fraud and money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), with the case first registered after two CBI FIRs back in December 2022.

After his arrest, ED seized ₹9.5 lakh cash, gold and diamond jewelry worth ₹2.33 crore, bullion, two cars, and digital devices linked to his finances.

Over 50 bank accounts have been frozen as investigators track down missing funds.

Thepade is now in ED custody for five days as the probe continues.