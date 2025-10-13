China Vanke chairman resigns; Huang Liping appointed in his place Business Oct 13, 2025

China Vanke, one of China's biggest property developers, just announced that Chairman Xin Jie has resigned immediately—less than a year after taking the role in January 2025.

The company stated that his departure is not expected to disrupt its operations or board activities.

Taking his place is Huang Liping, who comes from Shenzhen Metro Group (Vanke's largest state-owned shareholder) and already knows the company well.