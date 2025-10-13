China Vanke chairman resigns; Huang Liping appointed in his place
China Vanke, one of China's biggest property developers, just announced that Chairman Xin Jie has resigned immediately—less than a year after taking the role in January 2025.
The company stated that his departure is not expected to disrupt its operations or board activities.
Taking his place is Huang Liping, who comes from Shenzhen Metro Group (Vanke's largest state-owned shareholder) and already knows the company well.
Xin's departure comes amid cash flow challenges for Vanke
Xin leaves at a tough time: Vanke is under pressure with cash flow problems as China's property market slows down.
Having Huang—who brings experience from both Vanke and Shenzhen Metro—at the helm should help steady things and keep the company aligned with its main backer.
Who is Huang Liping?
Huang has been on Vanke's board since 2021 and has held top roles at both Shenzhen Metro Group and Shenzhen Talent Anju Group.
His appointment aims to keep things stable and ensure strategic continuity for Vanke through the current challenges.