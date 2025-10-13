Tata Sons: N Chandrasekaran gets 5-year extension as Chairman
N Chandrasekaran just got a five-year extension as Chairman of Tata Sons, breaking the usual retirement rule of 65.
Tata Trusts, which owns most of Tata Sons, backed him unanimously on September 11, 2024.
The board will give its formal nod in February 2026.
Tata Sons's revenues nearly doubled since Chandrasekaran took charge
Tata Sons is facing big changes—like the Shapoorji Pallonji Group's exit—so keeping Chandrasekaran means steady hands at the wheel.
Since he took charge in 2017, group revenues have nearly doubled to ₹15.34 lakh crore and profits have tripled to ₹1.13 lakh crore by FY25.
The trustees clearly trust his leadership through tricky times.
His career at the Tata Group
Chandrasekaran started out at TCS back in 1987 and worked his way up to CEO by 2009 before taking over as Tata Sons Chairman in 2017.
He's known for smart moves like buying Air India and shaking up operations—plus, he helped make TCS India's most valuable IT company.