Samsung's Q3 profit estimate jumps 10% year-on-year
Samsung is about to post its highest third-quarter profit since 2022, with an estimated 10.1 trillion won ($7.11 billion) earned from the July-September period—a solid 10% jump from last year.
The main reason? Surging memory chip prices and customers stocking up as AI tech keeps booming.
Expect the official numbers on October 14.
Partnerships and pricing power
Analysts say better pricing for regular memory chips helped boost profits, even though sales of Samsung's latest high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips are still waiting on NVIDIA orders.
Meanwhile, big partnerships with OpenAI and Tesla have kept investors excited—Samsung's share price has climbed over 43% following its announcement of a chip supply deal with Tesla in July.
Plus, DRAM prices shot up by a massive 171.8% this quarter compared to last year, all thanks to skyrocketing AI demand.