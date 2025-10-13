Samsung's Q3 profit estimate jumps 10% year-on-year

Partnerships and pricing power

Analysts say better pricing for regular memory chips helped boost profits, even though sales of Samsung's latest high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips are still waiting on NVIDIA orders.

Meanwhile, big partnerships with OpenAI and Tesla have kept investors excited—Samsung's share price has climbed over 43% following its announcement of a chip supply deal with Tesla in July.

Plus, DRAM prices shot up by a massive 171.8% this quarter compared to last year, all thanks to skyrocketing AI demand.