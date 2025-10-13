UP to set up agri-export hub near Jewar airport

This hub will handle testing, grading, and packaging—basically getting crops ready for export. Its location near the airport means fresh produce can fly straight to places like Europe or the Middle East. Backed by the World Bank and state government, it's all about giving western UP farmers direct access to global buyers and boosting local business.

Once ready, it will help in establishing western UP as

If you're into how tech and infrastructure can actually change lives, this is a cool example.

It's not just about exports—it's about helping local growers dream bigger and compete worldwide, with the aim of potentially establishing western UP as a key agri-export zone, as intended by the project proposal.