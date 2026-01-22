China's $72B boost: Big help for small businesses

What's in it for businesses?

The program covers up to 80% of loan risks, so banks can lend more confidently.

Subsidy and eligibility caps vary — for example, SME interest-subsidy eligibility can reach 50 million yuan per borrower, and service-sector subsidy maximums were raised from 1 million to 10 million yuan.

There are also fresh subsidies—like interest discounts on certain loans—and special deals aimed at digital, green, and retail sectors.

Even personal loans and credit card installments are included through 2026.