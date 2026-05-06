China's CSI300 index hits 4 year high on AI optimism

STAR50 Index jumps 8%

China's tech sector had a standout day: the STAR50 Index jumped 8%, thanks in part to Huawei expecting AI chip revenue to jump at least 60% this year, a big step for China's tech independence.

Meanwhile, companies on Shenzhen's ChiNext and Shanghai's STAR Market saw profits grow by 20% in 2025, showing signs that economic changes are paying off.

Energy stocks slipped as worries about Middle East disruptions eased, but overall market vibes stayed positive.