China's CSI300 index hits 4 year high on AI optimism
China's CSI300 Index just hit a four-year high, climbing 1.6% after the holiday break.
Investors are buzzing about artificial intelligence, and that excitement helped push up other markets too: Shanghai's main index rose 1.3%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.8%.
Hopes for a U.S.-Iran deal easing Middle East tensions also gave stocks an extra lift.
STAR50 Index jumps 8%
China's tech sector had a standout day: the STAR50 Index jumped 8%, thanks in part to Huawei expecting AI chip revenue to jump at least 60% this year, a big step for China's tech independence.
Meanwhile, companies on Shenzhen's ChiNext and Shanghai's STAR Market saw profits grow by 20% in 2025, showing signs that economic changes are paying off.
Energy stocks slipped as worries about Middle East disruptions eased, but overall market vibes stayed positive.