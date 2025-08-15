Next Article
China's economy slows down, with retail sales and production lagging
China's economy is losing steam, with recent data showing factory and mine production grew just 5.7%—the slowest pace in months.
Retail sales also slipped to 3.7%, down from earlier this summer.
It's a sign that key parts of the economy aren't bouncing back as fast as many hoped.
Investment in buildings and infrastructure barely grew
Investment in things like buildings and infrastructure barely grew (up only 1.6% so far this year), weighed down by real estate troubles.
Urban unemployment nudged up to 5.2%.
Still, China's exports are holding up well despite these bumps, and the government is rolling out targeted support—like cheaper consumer loans and help with education costs—to keep things steady for now.